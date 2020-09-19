IPL 2020 | 'It is just another opposition': Rohit Sharma on opener against CSK

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma insisted that while playing against CSK is "fun," the side is just another opposition for MI.

The long wait for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League ends today as two giants of the tournament, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings meet today in Abu Dhabi for the opening game. Both the sides have seven IPL titles between them and also played the title clash in the previous edition of the tournament.

However, for MI captain Rohit Sharma, this is "just another opposition."

"Playing against CSK is always fun, we enjoy that battle. But when we play the game it is just another opposition for us and that is how we want to move forward," Rohit said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on their official social media accounts.

Rohit Sharma has led the MI to four IPL titles, becoming the most successful captain in the history of the tournament.

The opener has remained positive about the franchise's approach ahead of this season, despite their poor record in the UAE. On their previous outing in the gulf country in 2014, MI lost all of their five games.

The side's all-rounder Hardik Pandya, meanwhile, has said that "people look forward to" a match like this.

"It has become a game which people look forward to. It is one of the two franchises that are most loved by the fans and that is how it becomes special. I do not know when we all will get our A-game out when we are playing against CSK and I wish we always do that," Pandya said in the same video.

The IPL will take place in three cities across the UAE - Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

