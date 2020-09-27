IPL 2020 | Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab: Statistical preview

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab: Statistical preview

It will be raining sixes and boundaries today as IPL 2020 will be back at Sharjah. Rajasthan Royals played the only game that was played this season, defeating Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs after setting a target of 217. Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, will be getting a taste of the iconic batting paradise. They have so far won one and lost the other in IPL 2020. Kings XI succumbed to a Super Over challenge in their opener against Delhi Capitals before a record-breaking captain's knock of 132 runs guided the franchise to a comprehensive win against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Head-to-head tie: The two have met 19 times in IPL matches and Rajasthan Royals stand ahead narrowly in the head-to-head tie with 10 wins. KXIP have won the remaining nine. Moreover, they had previously met in the UAE once, in 2014 IPL, and also incidentally at Sharjah. Glenn Maxwell's clinical 89 off 45 deliveries had guided KXIP to a comfortable win against the Royals.

Crucial stats:

- Last time an IPL 2020 game was played at Sharjah, 33 sixes were struck. Rajasthan Royals hit 17 off those. Hence, teams would like to bring out the big hitters. Chris Gayle and Jos Buttler could play a key role.

- Buttler's return will prove crucial for Rajasthan. He averages 62 in the powerplay while scoring at 9.54 runs an over in the phase. But he will have to be wary of Mohammed Shami who has dismissed him twice in 16 balls for 18 runs in T20 cricket.

- Steve Smith would not want to use Jaydev Unadkat against Gayle. The Windies has a strike rate of 257.14 against the left armer scoring 72 runs off 28 balls.

