IPL 2020, Qualifier 1: Twitter erupts as MI thrash DC to enter sixth final

Indian T20 League
In a fairly one-sided affair, MI rolled over DC in the Qualifier 1 to reach a sixth IPL final on Thursday.

New Delhi Published on: November 06, 2020 0:11 IST
Mumbai Indians were at their dominating-best as they defeated Delhi Capitals by 57 runs to reach a sixth Indian Premier League final on Thursday. It was a strong performance from Rohit Sharma's men who outshown DC in all the three departments throughout the game.

Suryakumar Yadav (51 off 38 balls) laid the platform on which Ishan Kishan (55 not out) and Hardik Pandya (37 no off 14 balls) cashed in to take their team to 200 for 5.

The pressure of scoreboard was writ large on a wobbly Capitals top-order with Trent Boult (2/9 in 2 overs) and Jasprit Bumrah (4/14 in 4 overs) producing a 'Test match opening spell" to eventually blow out the opposition on 143 for 8.

Delhi will however get a second shot at glory when they meet winner of the Eliminator between RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday in the second qualifier.

As MI registered a convincing victory over Delhi, let's take a look at some of the Twitter reactions from the game:

 

