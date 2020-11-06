IPL 2020, Qualifier 1: Twitter erupts as MI thrash DC to enter sixth final

Image Source : IPLT20.COM In a fairly one-sided affair, MI rolled over DC in the Qualifier 1 to reach a sixth IPL final on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians were at their dominating-best as they defeated Delhi Capitals by 57 runs to reach a sixth Indian Premier League final on Thursday. It was a strong performance from Rohit Sharma's men who outshown DC in all the three departments throughout the game.

Suryakumar Yadav (51 off 38 balls) laid the platform on which Ishan Kishan (55 not out) and Hardik Pandya (37 no off 14 balls) cashed in to take their team to 200 for 5.

The pressure of scoreboard was writ large on a wobbly Capitals top-order with Trent Boult (2/9 in 2 overs) and Jasprit Bumrah (4/14 in 4 overs) producing a 'Test match opening spell" to eventually blow out the opposition on 143 for 8.

Delhi will however get a second shot at glory when they meet winner of the Eliminator between RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday in the second qualifier.

As MI registered a convincing victory over Delhi, let's take a look at some of the Twitter reactions from the game:

Quality fast bowling by @Jaspritbumrah93 and @trent_boult.



Superb execution of using the seam position, be it angled seam or upright seam. They have managed it beautifully so far. #MIvDC #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 5, 2020

Whether it's IPL, Covid or Pollution, this is the worst time to be a Delhiite. #MIvDC — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 5, 2020

200 without a run from Rohit and Pollard. A cut above the rest, the @mipaltan .. More than the results, it’s their process of building this team which has been incredible. Task cut out for DC .. a gigantic one #MIvDC — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) November 5, 2020

Boult in SRH, KKR & DD was called "run machine". This year in MI, Boult has been a match winner. Credit must be given to Rohit & MI management for utilizing him properly. #MIvDC — A. (@TheRampShot) November 5, 2020

For RCB fans , it is all about 49 #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/Zom8WYNGBZ — तूफ़ान का देवताᵀʰᵒʳ 🚩 (@iStormbreaker_) November 5, 2020

#MIvDC

Ricky ponting after seeing Delhi Daredevils batting performance today : pic.twitter.com/QhoKACWSyA — _evils.says_ (@EvilsSays) November 5, 2020

Wickets for MI in 2020 IPL



Bumrah + Boult - 49

Other Players - 39



It's true fact, Our bowling attack is too weak without these both players!#MIvDC — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) November 5, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage