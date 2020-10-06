Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 | Our bowlers will give a tough time to CSK batsmen: KKR's Rahul Tripathi

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowlers' familiarity with the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, coupled with the fact that they are fresh off playing at the batsman-friendly Sharjah Cricket Stadium, will help them trouble Chennai Super Kings batsmen, according to Rahul Tripathi.

KKR had played their first two matches of the season in Abu Dhabi, the second of which they won by seven wickets against SunRisers Hyderabad.

"We are coming from a game in Sharjah. The last time we played in Abu Dhabi we did really well, all the bowlers contributed and we have been practicing here for a long time," said Tripathi in a virtual press conference ahead of Wednesday's match.

"It is like a home game for us. We have experience of playing here and all the bowlers are doing here. I am sure they know what lengths to bowl on this wicket. It is also a big ground, completely different from the one in Sharjah. So, I think our bowlers will give a tough time to the CSK batsmen."

KKR's previous match ended in an 18-run loss to Delhi Capitals. "Everyone is very positive, it is important to learn from your mistakes. There were lots of positives (in the match against DC), we are just looking forward to the next game. There is not much time between games in the IPL and you always have to be at your best. It is all about one victory and momentum can come back to you," said Tripathi.

"It is an important game for us. Chennai won their last game, they have the momentum. We will be looking for a good start against them. Chennai are always a strong side in the IPL, an experienced side. If we play to the best of our abilities I am sure we will be on the winning side."

