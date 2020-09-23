Watch: MS Dhoni hits ball out of stadium; lucky passerby on street picks it up

Image Source : IPLT20.COM MS Dhoni sent the ball out of park and a lucky passerby on the street picked it up, grinned and walked away.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was at his brutal best during the last over of the Chennai Super Kings innings against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday. After he had a slow start to his innings which raised certain eyebrows, Dhoni slammed three consecutive sixes off Tom Curran in the final over of the match.

However, he couldn't deny Rajasthan Royals a win as the side registered a 16-run victory in the game.

In one of the sixes hit by Dhoni in the final over, the ball went out of the ground and reached the street beside the stadium, where a passerby picked it up, grinned and walked away.

Watch:

MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 29 off 17 deliveries.

Earlier, Faf du Plessis led the fight for the Super Kings after CSK continued to lose wickets at regular intervals. The South African batsman scored 72 off 37 deliveries but was dismissed in the 19th over of the match, clearing the way for a Royals victory.

Dhoni came to bat at number seven in the match and explained the reasoning behind the move. "I haven't batted for a long time. 14-day quarantine doesn't help (why he isn't batting higher)," Dhoni had said.

"Also wanted to try different things, give opportunities to Sam. Have the opportunity to try different things. If it doesn't work, you can always go back to your strengths. Faf adapted very well. Something the batsmen will do, neglect square leg and go more towards long-on and long-off," he said.

Sanju Samson shined for the Royals on the night as he scored 72 off just 34 deliveries and also played a part in four dismissals behind the stumps (two catches, two stumpings).

