IPL 2020 | Looking to rally around with new 'head boy' KL Rahul: Chris Gayle

T20 cricket legend and the Univers Boss, Chris Gayle on Sunday completed his six-day mandatory quarantine in Dubai before joining the Kings XI Punjab's training camp for the impending 13th season of the Indian Premier League.

Gayle is now part of KXIP's new set up with former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble as the head coach and KL Rahul as the new captain, but the Gayle felt it like going back to school with a new headmaster and a head boy.

“Back in class, some new students here as well and it was good to be around them. Some new teachers here as well, we have new headmaster (head coach) in Anil Kumble. So, Universe Boss is back in school. Looking to rally around with new head boy, KL Rahul,” Gayle said in a video posted on the official YouTube channel of Kings XI Punjab.

Gayle has been a formidable option for KXIP up the order, scoring 368 runs in 11 matches in his first year and followed it up with an even better tally of 490 runs in 13 matches in 2019. Gayle will once again be expected to form a deadly opening pair with KL Rahul.

Gayle is yet to play any competitive cricket since January. He had even opted out of CPL 2020 earlier this summer.

“This is going to go on for 84 days, so this is our family and our home now. We just have to try to get up and running as quickly as possible and enjoy each other’s company,” he said

