IPL 2020 | To get a game that close was magical: KL Rahul hails Mayank Agarwal efforts against Delhi Capitals

Kings XI Punjab captain hailed Mayank Agarwal efforts in the clash against Delhi Capitals, where they suffered heartbreak defeat in the Super Over. In the thriller of a contest, both teams tied at the score of 157/8 after their respective innings, which forced the match into the Super over, where Kagiso Rabada restricted Punjab to just 2 runs. Delhi chased down the target with ease with Rishabh Pant hitting the winning runs.

Mayank Agarwal played a fighting knock of 89 runs off 60 deliveries, while chasing a 158-run target, but couldn't finish the match, as he was dismissed on the second last ball of the 20th over.

After the game, KXP captain heaped praise on his opening partner and said to get the game that close was magical.

"It is bittersweet. If at the end of 10 overs, if you had said this match is going to a Superover, I would have taken it. It's still our first game, so lots of learning. He (Mayank) was unbelievable and to get a game that close was magical. He's been doing well in Tests and to get the game that close again brings a lot of confidence in the group," Rahul said in the post-match presentation.

Rahul, who was leading the side for the first time after being appointed the captain, said he gladly the result and accepted that the team made few mistakes.

Like I said at the toss, we didn't know what to expect. The wicket remains the same for both teams, so can't really complain. I will gladly take it as a captain whatever the result is. We stuck to what we planned but we did make a few mistakes. At 55 for five, we were calm and still positive.

