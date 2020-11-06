IPL 2020 | Jasprit Bumrah 'best T20 fast bowler', says Shane Bond

Image Source : PTI Shane Bond talked about Jasprit Bumrah's brilliant bowling effort in the match against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1.

Mumbai Indians produced a fine performance in the Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals to secure a direct path to the final of IPL 2020. Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets in the game, and along with Trent Boult, ripped apart the Delhi batting order to secure an easy victory for MI.

MI's bowling coach Shane Bond has heaped praise on Bumrah, calling him the "best T20 fast bowler in the world."

"Jasprit, it's a privilege to watch. The best T20 fast bowler in the world go about his work," Bond said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on Twitter.

Bond also talked about Trent Boult, who bowled a brilliant first over in the game against Capitals. Boult took two wickets (Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane) without conceding a run.

"I've loved working with Trent since 2012. We've seen him at his very best and I was very excited to have him in our team. Because I know what a devastating bowler he can be and he has done that through this tournament for us," Bond said.

Bond was also impressed with his side's batting effort. Despite Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard being dismissed for a duck, MI reached 200/5 in 20 overs.

"We are an intimidating batting line-up. You sit in the shed and it is just relentless. At 100/4, you felt that turn in the momentum. Delhi fought really hard through the middle of the innings and got themselves well back into the game. If they'd had a little bit more luck or perhaps been a little bit more accurate, we would have been under pressure at the back end," Bond said.

