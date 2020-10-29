IPL 2020 | Hardik Pandya, Chris Morris reprimanded for breaching code of conduct

Image Source : IPLT20.COM MI's Hardik Pandya and RCB's Chris Morris have been reprimanded for breaching the IPL code of conduct.

Mumbai Indians' batsman Hardik Pandya and Royal Challengers Bangalore's all-rounder Chris Morris have been reprimanded by the Indian Premier League for breaching tournament code of conduct.

The duo was involved in a verbal argument during the 19th over of MI's batting innings and the things seemed to heat up when Morris dismissed Pandya in the over.

According to a statement from the league, Morris has admitted to a Level 1 offence 2.5 of IPL code of conduct, while Pandya had admitted to Level 1 offence 2.20.

"Chris Morris, the Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder, has been reprimanded for breaching the Dream11 Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Mumbai Indians at Abu Dhabi," the statement read.

"Mr Morris admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct."

The said offence, according to IPL's code of conduct for players, includes, "Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during a Match."

Pandya has also admitted to the breach.

"Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder, has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Abu Dhabi," the statement further read.

"Mr Pandya admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.20 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct."

The offence covers "Conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game."

MI had registered a five-wicket victory over RCB in the game to remain at the top spot in the table, becoming the first team to reach 15 points in IPL 2020.

