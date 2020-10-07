IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings fantasy tips

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Find fantasy tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match.

The Kolkata Knight Riders will be aiming for a strong return after many of their decisions raised eyebrows during the 18-run loss against Delhi Capitals last week. Dinesh Karthik, the captain of KKR, faces significant pressure as the side takes on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

While the CSK returned to form in brilliant style with a 10-wicket win against Kings XI Punjab, KKR's batting order against DC drew criticism from fans and former cricketers alike.

Karthik's own form remains an issue, coupled with a few of his decisions which add to the worries of KKR fans.

Let's take a look at IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions;

- After the loss to DC, Karthik, for the first time, voiced his concerns over Narine's form at the top. He said that there will be a discussion with KKR coaches over his role as an opener. As a result, the experiment with Narine as an opener may finally be dropped tonight.

- The above point could also mean that Rahul Tripathi, who is naturally an opener and played a splendid 16-ball 36 knock against Capitals while coming at no.8, could be promoted as an opener.

- However, Sunil Narine could still be a handy pick for your fantasy side. He has taken the most wickets in the contest between the two sides among the current players in both the squads (14).

- Faf du Plessis and Andre Russell could be your trump cards for the game. Du Plessis is in excellent form and we all know how menacing Russell can be if he hits the groove. In addition, Russell can also earn you wickets.

IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: KKR vs CSK Team

MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis (c), Shane Watson, Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (v/c), Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

