IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - Statistical preview

Rajasthan Royals will aim to continue on their momentum as they take on the high-flying Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 on Wednesday. The Royals secured a remarkable comeback win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, while the Capitals -- even as they faced a five-wicket loss against MI in their previous game -- are comfortably sat at second position in the table.

In their previous encounter in the tournament, the Capitals cruised past RR with a 46-run victory. However, it is likely that one of their leading performers from the game, Shimron Hetmyer is forced to sit on the bench due to the injury of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Alex Carey has taken his position, hence taking the fourth overseas quota in the lineup.

Let's take a look at some of the key stats from the clash:

Head to Head: Both the sides have met on 21 occasions in the IPL, with RR marginally leading 11-10. Batting first, both the sides have won five-a-piece.

At venue: This will be their first match at the Dubai International Stadium. Both the sides clashed last week in Sharjah, where DC put 184/8 on the board while batting first. In the chase, the Royals were bowled out on 138.

Key Stats:

- Rishabh Pant, who boasts of a strike rate of 178.57 against the Rajasthan Royals (225 runs in five matches), will remain unavailable for the match due to injury.

- Eyes will be on the contest between Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin too, which was won by the off-spinner in the first meeting between the two sides last week. Buttler has scored 33 runs in as many deliveries against Ashwin, while the Indian bowler dismissed him once.

- Shreyas Gopal has dismissed Shikhar Dhawan once in 15 deliveries, conceding 28 runs and got the better of Prithvi Shaw twice in 11 balls for 14 runs.

