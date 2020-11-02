IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Statistical Preview

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli.

Both Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had an impressive start to the on-going IPL 2020, making them look like favourites to book playoffs berth. However, a recent slump in their performance has but these sides in an awkward situation. To achieve a top-two finish and become the second team to book playoffs berth after Mumbai Indians (MI), DC and RCB are set to contest for two much-needed points at Abu Dhabi on Monday.

With just two games remaining in the tournament, every win will play a major role in shaping up the points table. RCB and DC are sitting on second and third position respectively with 14 points each. However, they still haven't registered their names into the playoffs squad. The team losing this encounter can still achieve a top-four finish but it will depend on other results, making it complicated due to the involvement of Net Run Rate.

Failing to achieve consistency, DC have lost four games on the trot. Similarly, RCB are also languishing after suffering a hat-trick of defeats. Hoping to shrug off their woes, both sides will eye consistency in this crucial encounter.

All eyes will be on Shikhar Dhawan to regain his glaring form and provide DC with a robust start at the top. After etching his name into record books by scoring consecutive IPL hundreds, the left-hander has managed to score just 0, 0, 6 in the last three games.

Prithvi Shaw hasn't been great either. Hoping to conceal their opening flaws, the DC team management will have to choose between Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane. Rishabh Pant's below-par performances are also a concern for Ricky Ponting and Co. The southpaw has scored 274 runs at a strike-rate of 112 so far in the tournament.

Talking about RCB, their recent struggles have raised questions over their batting unit. The side is yet again dependent on skipper Kohli and AB de Villiers to sail its ship in the ultimate league game. Along with Devdutt Padikkal at the top, RCB will hope that the trusted Kohli-De Villiers pair will deliver when the side needs it the most.

Head to Head: DC and RCB have faced each other 25 times in the IPL. Kohli's troops have won 15 times while the Delhi side has been able to clinch only nine encounters. However, in the previous encounter between these two sides, DC had convincingly registered a 59-run victory.

Crucial stats:

- Virat Kohli has led his side from the front in this season too. He has so far scored 431 runs and will eye a massive knock to steer RCB past the finishing line.

- Devdutt Padikkal has also impressed with his bat, scoring 422 runs so far in the tournament.

- Despite failing in the last few games, Shikhar Dhawan remains to be a strong performer for the Delhi side. The southpaw has scored 471 runs in 13 matches so far.

- Rabada has been impressive with the ball for DC. He has plucked 23 wickets in 13 games including a four-wicket haul and is in the race to clinch Purple Cap this season.

- Kohli and AB de Villiers have stitched close to 800 runs for RCB this year. The duo will be hoping to book playoffs berth for RCB.

- Yuzvendra Chahal is also among leading wicket-takers in the on-going IPL edition. The leg-spinner has scalped 20 wickets so far.

- Four batsmen are on the verge of crossing the 500-run mark in this IPL season. Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan require 86 and 29 runs respectively to achieve the milestone. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal also need 69 and 74 runs respectively to cruise past the mark.

