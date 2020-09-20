Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP: Chris Gayle 16 runs short to join David Warner in elusive list

Kings XI Punjab opening batsman Chris Gayle will eye massive feat during his team's first game of IPL 2020 against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Gayle, who is one of the most destructive batsmen to ever play the game, is just 16 runs short to reach the 4500-run mark in IPL. Only one overseas player has been able to achieve that feat - David Warner.

Apart from Warner, all other four players in the list are Indians: Virat Kohli (5,412 runs in 177 games), Suresh Raina (5,368 runs in 193 games), Rohit Sharma (4,898 in 188 games), David Warner (4,706 in 126 games) and Shikhar Dhawan (4,5679 runs in 159 games).

The Caribbean batsman has played 125 matches in the cash-rich league, in which he slammed 4484 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 151.02. Gayle also holds the record of scoring most centuries in IPL - 6, the second on the list is RCB skipper Kohli - 5.

Apart from Gayle, his skipper KL Rahul is also on the brink of completing 2000 runs in the league. He is just 23-run short to breach the mark and become the 20th Indian to join the 2k list.

Recently, in an interaction with the Times of India, KXIP head coach Anil Kumble said that he aims for the young players in the squad to learn under Gayle's stead.

"We have to see the conditions. He has a major role as a player and otherwise. It's not just Chris the batsman that we were looking at. We are looking at him developing the young players. I have worked with Chris before. We have had chats. He is very keen," Kumble said.

In the previous edition, Gayle played 13 matches for KXIP, scoring 490 runs at a strike rate of 153.02.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage