IPL 2020 | Ours is a balanced side in all departments, says SRH captain David Warner

Image Source : IPLT20.COM SRH will begin their campaign in IPL 2020 on September 21 when they take on Virat Kohli's RCB.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner has said that their squad is well balanced and talked about the youngsters in the side, saying that he hopes for them to translate their talent into performance.

The Sunrisers will be opening their campaign in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League against Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 21. The Australian cricketer insisted that he wants the boys to express themselves and not take too much pressure.

"We will try our best for that and if it doesn't happen, will re-work our strategies and hope to go the distance in the IPL," Warner said during a virtual media interaction.

"Every team has a perfect mix of world-class overseas players and quality Indian players. Ours is a pretty good balanced side in all departments.

"The boys have to just go out there and have fun, not take it too seriously. Like if you get angry you will tend to repeat the mistakes."

Warner also spoke about the team's youngsters.

"Yes, it is good to have a lot of youngsters in the middle-order. They bring a lot of enthusiasm and show the right kind of attitude, too. I have been hearing some very good reports about it on social media and hope they translate their talent into performances."

The Australian is happy to have the presence of experienced campaigners such as Kane Williamson in the Sunrisers ranks.

"We have plenty of experience with the likes of Kane, (Jonny) Bairstow, Vijay Shankar to name a few. We got a job on our hand for sure," he said.

Speaking about his opening partner Bairstow, Warner said, "We know when to take those calculated risks and it is time to go this year again."

Asked if the spinners would play a big role, Warner said it depended on the kind of wickets on offer at the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

"Some of them might be flat, some might offer swing in the first session and some might assist the spinner in the second half of the games. We have three good spinning all-rounders in the team. So, let us wait and see how they shape up," he said.

About new head coach Trevor Bayliss, Warner said he has helped build a relaxed environment.

"The best part is that he is super relaxed, takes accountability for the team's performances. He is very chilled. With him around, there is a sense of relaxed environment.

"But, at the same time, he will put his foot down when required," Warner added.

(With inputs from PTI)

