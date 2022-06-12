Invincible Root smashes 27th Test ton; Twitter reacts

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Joe Root Smashes 27th International ton

The art of batting on the international circuit isn't that easy, but right now, the former English skipper is making it all look very easy. Against a quality bowling line-up that New Zealand has which includes the likes of Trent Boult, Tim Southee, and Kyle Jamieson, Joe Root has been scoring centuries for fun and it has been nothing short of a masterclass. The Yorkshire batsman who seems to be in his prime has been an anchor of the English side for many years now.

Root who had stepped down as the captain of the England team has been one of their greatest captains ever. He has led the team in 64 test matches and won 27 out of them. As a batsman, Root scored 5295 in 118 innings with 14 hundred and 26 fifties.

With another spectacular ton to his name, here is how Twitter reacted.