Indian pacer returns to Gujarat in domestic cricket after 14 years with Haryana

Indian pacer Harshal Patel is making a move back to Gujarat in domestic cricket, where he started back in 2008-09, during his Under-19 days. After spending 14 years with Haryana, where he played most of his domestic cricket, he was made captain, got multiple opportunities in the IPL and subsequently India, Patel is moving back to Gujarat, hoping to end his career there while spending a bit more time with his family.

"Right from 2010-11, since my Under-19 days, almost the entirety of my professional career has been with Haryana, I owe a lot to them," Harshal was quoted by ESPNcricinfo. "If that move to Haryana as an 18-year-old hadn't worked out for me I would have probably moved to the USA and not played cricket in India," the 34-year-old said, who commutes often between Ahmedabad and the USA, where his extended family stays, mentioned that it was getting difficult for him to divide his time, being with Haryana.

"It was getting difficult for me to be away from the family for long periods of time. So I wanted to come back and see if I could finish my career here. Glad I got an opportunity to do that," he added. Harshal mentioned that he has already spoken to the Gujarat head coach, Ramesh Powar, and captain Axar Patel and even though he admitted that white-ball will remain his priority, he was open to returning to red-ball cricket as well.

Patel has taken 246 wickets in first-class cricket, playing 74 matches at an average of 24.02, including 12 five-wicket hauls. Patel mentioned that he is still motivated to play cricket, bowling 10-15 overs a day and doing well and with the Gujarat squad in a transition phase, he was excited to contribute in every way he can.

One of the best Indian bowlers in the IPL in the last five years, having won the Purple Cap twice for two different teams, Patel said that thanks to the cash-rich league, the financial factor is taken care of and now wants to push himself further just for the love of the game. Patel became the second cricketer from Haryana to move out of the state association ahead of the new domestic season with Jayant Yadav switching to Puducherry.