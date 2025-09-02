Australia announce squad for T20I tour of New Zealand in October, Stoinis returns; no Green, Ellis 36-year-old Marcus Stoinis last played for Australia during the home white-ball series against Pakistan in November last year. After significant performances in the IPL, Major League Cricket, and the Hundred, the all-rounder will be keen to put his name in the mix for the T20 World Cup.

Sydney:

Australia announced its 14-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand, with senior all-rounder Marcus Stoinis returning to the fold, in time leading up to the T20 World Cup six months later. Stoinis, who missed the West Indies and South Africa series to play in the Major League Cricket (MLC), followed by the Hundred, last played for Australia during the home white-ball series against Pakistan in November last year, but on the back of significant performances in the leagues, has earned a recall.

Stoinis will be facing a stiff competition from Mitch Owen and Cameron Green for the pace-bowling all-rounder's spot in the run-up, however, the latter has been left out of the New Zealand tour to prepare for the early phase of the Sheffield Shield. Owen has returned after his bout of concussion during the second T20I against South Africa in Darwin.

Opening batter and part-time off-spinner Matt Short too has returned to the side, adding the all-round depth and is likely to slot in at Green's position at number four, with Josh Inglis to continue at three.

With Starc retired, these assignments will also allow Australia to build a first-choice attack ahead of the T20 World Cup. Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Ellis will walk in straight away, even though the latter misses the New Zealand series due to paternity leave. Ben Dwarshuis has done well in the opportunities he has got with both bat and ball and can be a good replacement for Starc; however, he lacks pace.

Sean Abbott and Xavier Bartlett will be the other two seamers for the series. Glenn Maxwell will support Adam Zampa in the spin department, with left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann as backup.

The three-match T20I tri-series will take place from October 1 to October 4, with all three matches set to take place at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Australia squad for New Zealand T20Is: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa