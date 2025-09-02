Mitchell Starc announces T20I retirement, sets sight on 2027 ODI World Cup participation Australian speedster Mitchell Starc confirmed that the T20 World Cup 2024 Super eight clash against India last year was his final T20I for his country as he bid the international format adieu to focus on the other two formats with Test cricket still being his priority.

Sydney:

Australian speedster Mitchell Starc has called time on his T20I career on Tuesday, September 2. Starc confirmed that Tests remain his priority and wants to give himself every chance to play in the 2027 ODI World Cup, two years from now and hence stepping away from the international T20Is was the "best way forward." Starc, who represented Australia in 65 T20Is, last played in the format in the T20 World Cup last year with his final game being against India in the Super Eight.

"Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority," Starc said in a statement. "I have loved every minute of every T20 game I have played for Australia, particularly the 2021 World Cup, not just because we won but the incredible group and the fun along the way.

"Looking ahead to an away Indian Test tour, the Ashes and an ODI World Cup in 2027, I feel this is my best way forward to remain fresh, fit and at my best for those campaigns.

"It also gives the bowling group time to prepare for the T20 World Cup in the matches leading into that tournament," the 35-year-old added. As he has in the other two formats, Starc formed an envious trio with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood and was a key figure in Australia's only T20 World Cup win in 2021.

In 65 innings, the left-armer scalped 79 wickets with a best of 4/20 against the West Indies in Canberra during the 2022 series. During his last two IPL stints for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) earlier this year, Starc showed that he is still a potent option in the shortest format and is likely to continue to ply his trade in the cash-rich league.

"Mitch should be incredibly proud of his T20 career for Australia," Australian chief selector George Bailey said. "He was an integral member of the 2021 World Cup winning side and, as across all his cricket, had a great skill for blowing games open with his wicket-taking ability."