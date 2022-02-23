Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI WOMEN Indian women will play against New Zealand women in the 5th ODI in Queenstown.

India Women vs New Zealand Women 5th ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND-W vs NZ-W match Live in India

The Indian women's cricket team will get to fine-tune its ODI World Cup preparations in a six-game limited-overs series against hosts New Zealand by playing in the 5th ODI match in Queenstown on Thursday.

When will the 5th ODI between India women and New Zealand women take place?

The 5th ODI match between India women and New Zealand women will take place on 24 February 2022.

In which venue the India women vs New Zealand women match be played?

India women vs New Zealand women's 5th ODI match will be played at John Davies Oval in Queenstown.

What time will the India women vs New Zealand women match start in India?

The match will start at 3:30 am IST.

What time will the toss between India women vs New Zealand women happen?

The toss between India women vs New Zealand women will take place at 3:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India women vs New Zealand women match?

There will be no LIVE telecast of the match on TV.

Where to watch India women vs New Zealand women online for free?

The match will be LIVE streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

India Women Probable XI: Sabbhineni Meghana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Simran Bahadur, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

New Zealand Women Probable XI: Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite (c), Sophie Devine, Katey Martin (w), Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Fran Jonas.

Squads:

New Zealand Women Squad: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Katey Martin (w), Amelia Kerr, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Fran Jonas, Rosemary Mair, Lauren Down, Frances Mackay

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh (w), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Ekta Bisht, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Taniya Bhatia, Simran Bahadur