Iran Guards claim 'complete control' of Strait of Hormuz, warn ships of risk from missiles and drones

Tehran:

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday claimed that they control the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for oil and gas, and any vessels seeking to pass through the waterway risk damage from missiles or stray drones.

"Currently, the Strait of Hormuz is under the complete control of the Islamic Republic's Navy," said Guards Navy official Mohammad Akbarzadeh in a statement issued on Fars news agency. He warned that any vessel attempting to transit the passage could face risks, including potential damage from missiles or stray drones.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow but vital maritime corridor linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman, and serves as one of the world's most crucial energy chokepoints.

Trump orders US navy to escort oil tankers through Strait of Hormuz

The claim comes after US President Donald Trump ordered the United States Navy to begin escorting oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary and directed a federal agency to provide political risk insurance for maritime trade in the Gulf.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he had directed the United States Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to provide political risk insurance and guarantees to ensure the financial security of all maritime trade, particularly energy shipments transiting through the Gulf.

"Effective IMMEDIATELY, I have ordered the United States Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to provide, at a very reasonable price, political risk insurance and guarantees for the Financial Security of ALL Maritime Trade, especially Energy, travelling through the Gulf. This will be available to all Shipping Lines," Trump wrote.

He further added that the US Navy could begin escorting tankers through the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz if necessary. "If necessary, the United States Navy will begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible. No matter what, the United States will ensure the FREE FLOW of ENERGY to the WORLD. The United States' ECONOMIC and MILITARY MIGHT is the GREATEST ON EARTH - More actions to come. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" the US President said.

Iran strikes US destroyer in Indian Ocean

Earlier, IRGC claimed that it had struck an American destroyer in the Indian Ocean. The Corps said the warship had been hit using "Ghadr-380" and "Talaieh" missiles. The Ghadr missile is a medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) with a range of up to 2,000 kilometres, designed for precision strikes and rapid deployment.

Talaeieh is a strategic cruise missile system capable of reaching targets up to 1,000 kilometres away. It is a smart missile that can change targets mid-mission, adding to its strategic capabilities.

IRGC claimed that the destroyer was refuelling from an American tanker when it was hit, it added. The strike, the Corps concluded, triggered "widespread fires" on board both the vessels.

The IRGC has launched an operation codenamed True Promise 4 in retaliation against US-Israeli assets after they struck Iran. IRGC claims that they have struck numerous sensitive and strategic targets deep inside the occupied territories, besides staging counterattacks against many American interests throughout the West Asia region, including those lying in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait.

