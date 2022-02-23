NZ-W vs IN-W 5th ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips for India Women vs New Zealand- W in Queenstown

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI WOMEN Indian women will play against New Zealand women in the 5th ODI in Queenstown.

NZ-W vs IN-W 5th ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips for India Women vs New Zealand Women in Queenstown

India will take on New Zealand in the 5th ODI Match of the ongoing India Women tour of New Zealand, 2022. The game will take place at John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

Match Details

India vs New Zealand, 5th ODI Match

John Davies Oval, Queenstown

3:30 AM IST

Dream 11

Sabbhineni Meghana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Hayley Jensen, Rosemary Mair.

Probable Playing XI

India Women: Sabbhineni Meghana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Simran Bahadur, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite (c), Sophie Devine, Katey Martin (w), Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Fran Jonas.

Squads:

India Women Squad: Sabbhineni Meghana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh, Smriti Mandhana.

New Zealand Women Squad: Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine(c), Lea Tahuhu, Katey Martin(w), Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Lauren Down, Rosemary Mair, Fran Jonas, Frances Mackay.

When will the 5th ODI between India women and New Zealand women take place?

The 5th ODI match between India women and New Zealand women will take place on 24 February 2022.

In which venue the India women vs New Zealand women match be played?

India women vs New Zealand women's 5th ODI match will be played at John Davies Oval in Queenstown.

What time will the India women vs New Zealand women match start in India?

The match will start at 3:30 am IST.

What time will the toss between India women vs New Zealand women happen?

The toss between India women vs New Zealand women will take place at 3:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India women vs New Zealand women match?

There will be no LIVE telecast of the match on TV.

Where to watch India women vs New Zealand women online for free?

The match will be LIVE streamed on Amazon Prime Video.