India win a thriller on DLS against Pakistan in Hong Kong Sixes after rain plays spoilsport

Hong Kong:

Robin Uthappa and Stuart Binny played key roles as India edged Pakistan in a rain-affected clash in the Hong Kong Sixes by just a couple of runs at the Mission Road Ground on Friday, November 7. Pakistan seemed to be on the track to chase down 87 in their stipulated six overs, with Abdul Samad helping his side score 16 runs in the third over. However, the umpires' patience wore off and they decided to call the groundsmen, with the rain arriving and it stayed for the night to deny any further possibility of a game.

After three overs, the DLS target was 44 after losing a wicket and Pakistan had scored 41, hence fell short by just a couple of runs. The second over of the innings, bowled by Stuart Binny, which had India concede just seven runs, while getting a wicket, played a key role in restricting Pakistan in the first half of their chase.

Samad had just started getting the momentum and needing 46 off the last 18 deliveries, Pakistan would have fancied their chance to win the game; however, it wasn't to be.

Pakistan chased down 124 against Kuwait and began their campaign with a win. The Abbas Afridi-led team now has three points in its kitty and has all but sealed its spot in the quarter-finals.