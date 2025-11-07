Maharashtra CM Fadnavis felicitates Smriti Mandhana and co. after historic World Cup triumph After India women scripted history and won the Women's World Cup 2025, defeating South Africa in the final, several players of the side, like Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, and Smriti Mandhana were felicitated by Mahrashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

New Delhi:

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Radha Yadav for their notable contributions to India women’s historic triumph in the recently concluded Women’s World Cup 2025. The ceremony was held in Mumbai, and Devendra Fadnavis presented the players with mementoes and congratulated them.

It is worth noting that the players were given cheques of Rs 2.25 crore, whereas head coach Amol Muzumdar received Rs 25 lakh as well. In an interview, Fadnavis reflected on the immense pride that the women’s team has brought to the entire nation.

"It's a matter of great pride for all of us that our women's team has won the ICC Women's World Cup title... India has won it for the first time... Our team met with the Prime Minister and the President. We also wanted to invite them, but we will invite the entire team in the future. Smriti Mandana, Jemimah Rodriguez, Radha Yadav and Amol Muzumdar, the coach, are from Maharashtra, and so we decided to welcome and honour them,” Devendra Fadnavis told ANI.

“There's a government decision that when an athlete performs well at the international level, we give them approximately Rs 2.25 crore as prize money. The coach also receives Rs 25 lakh,” he added.

Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani were also felicitated

It is also worth noting that pacer Kranti Gaud was also celebrated by Madhya Pradesh’s CM, Mohan Yadav. Gaud, who hails from Ghuwara village in Chhatarpur district, received Rs 1 crore for her contribution in helping India win the World Cup.

Furthermore, spinner Shree Charani was also given a reward by Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu. She visited the CM alongside former India women’s skipper Mithali Raj, where the star player for the Women in Blue was congratulated by the CM.

