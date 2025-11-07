Pratika Rawal brings end to the mystery, gets her World Cup winner's medal after Jay Shah's intervention The medal mystery had intensified, given that Pratika Rawal was no longer part of India's Women's World Cup squad, having been replaced by Shafali Verma in the side. However, Rawal finally had a medal, a well-deserved one, having played a crucial role in India getting through to the knockouts.

New Delhi:

India's Pratika Rawal has finally received her well-deserved Women's World Cup winner's medal after ICC Chairman and former BCCI secretary Jay Shah's intervention. The medal mystery had intensified after the likes of Amanjot Kaur and Renuka Singh Thakur seemed to have loaned their medals to Pratika for the visits to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Draupadi Murmu. However, Rawal herself revealed that she received the medal box at her house after it was confirmed that Jay Shah had played a role in getting her deserved medal.

“Yes, I do have my own medal now. My manager called me and said that ICC Chairman Jay Shah sir had arranged it for me. When I opened the box and saw it, I was filled with emotions I can’t even describe," Rawal told WION.

As per ICC rules, only the official squad members (15) receive the winner or runners-up medals and since Shafali Verma had replaced Rawal in the Indian team, the Delhi batter didn't get her medal. From fans to media to many experts, everyone felt for Rawal for not getting the medal, despite