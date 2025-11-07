MS Dhoni to play in IPL 2026, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed that MS Dhoni will be playing in the Indian Premier League 2026. Dhoni, 44, has been among the most popular players in the Indian cash-rich league.

New Delhi:

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed that their talisman MS Dhoni will be playing in the Indian Premier League 2026, Cricbuzz reported. Recently, Viswanathan had revealed the same to his grandson Noah in the Provoke Lifestyle magazine, saying that "he is not retiring for this IPL".

The CEO has now confirmed the same to Cricbuzz. "MS has told us that he will be available for the next season," Viswanathan said as quoted by the website. Dhoni has been part of the franchise since the inception of the league in 2008. Barring the two seasons in which CSK were suspended, Dhoni has turned up for the Super Kings in each of the editions.

This comes alongside the trade talks of Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson being back on track with the Chennai Super Kings, the website reported. The speculations were rife earlier, too, but could not materialise. However, the trade talks are back ahead of the retention deadline on November 15. However, whether Samson will be given captaincy or not is not confirmed, with Ruturaj Gaikwad being the current skipper. In exchange for Samson, RR are likely to demand a top CSK player.

CSK will hold a meeting on November 10 and 11 to plan for the next season of the tournament. The top leadership, including the CEO, Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, and coach Stephen Fleming, are expected to be in the meeting with Dhoni also set to be involved.

Coming to Dhoni, the talismanic wicketkeeper led the Super Kings for half of the last season after Gaikwad was ruled out midway due to an injury. Dhoni has played 248 matches for CSK. Apart from that, he has featured in 30 matches for the Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017.

Dhoni's future in the Indian cash-rich league was under big speculation, as has been the case over the last few years. The update can put those speculations to bed for the next season now.