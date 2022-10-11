Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India Warm-Up Matches: When and How to watch IND vs WA XI second warm-up match live in India?

IND vs W AUS XI, 2nd Unofficial T20 Warm-Up match Live Streaming Details: When and how to watch India vs Western Australia XI on TV, online

{img-74432}

After clinching the first unofficial T20I match by 13 runs, Team India will be ready to test the depth of the squad yet again as they take on Western Australia XI for the second time on Thursday. The T20 World cup preparations will be in the final stage as India are getting ready to roar in the showpiece event. Ahead of the second unofficial match here are all the details of the India vs Western Australia XI contest.

Here are all details about the IND vs W AUS XI, 2nd Unofficial T20 Warm-Up match:

When will the IND vs W AUS XI, 2nd Unofficial T20 Warm-Up match​ be played?

The IND vs W AUS XI, 2nd Unofficial T20 Warm-Up match will be played on Thursday, October 13th.

What is the venue for the IND vs W AUS XI, 2nd Unofficial T20 Warm-Up match?

The IND vs W AUS XI, 2nd Unofficial T20 Warm-Up match will be played at the WACA, Perth.

ALSO READ I T20 World Cup 2022: Big boost for NZ as Daryl Mitchell set to travel with squad, confirms Gary Stead

At what time will the IND vs W AUS XI, 2nd Unofficial T20 Warm-Up match start?

The IND vs W AUS XI, 2nd Unofficial T20 Warm-Up match will begin at 11:00 AM.

Where can we watch the IND vs W AUS XI, 2nd Unofficial T20 Warm-Up match​?

The IND vs W AUS XI, 2nd Unofficial T20 Warm-Up match will not be broadcasted in India.

Where can we live stream the IND vs W AUS XI, 2nd Unofficial T20 Warm-Up match?

The IND vs W AUS XI, 2nd Unofficial T20 Warm-Up match will be live streamed on the Western Australia's Youtube platform.

{img-29958}

Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Western Australia XI Squad: D Arcy Short, Nick Hobson, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Sam Fanning, Hamish McKenzie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Matthew Kelly

Latest Cricket News