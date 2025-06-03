India vs Thailand live streaming: When and where to watch in India? India will play Thailand on June 4 at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani. The match holds importance given that the Blue Tigers will play a vital game against Hong Kong on June 10. A win will give them much-needed confidence. Check where to watch the match.

Thailand will host India in an international friendly game on June 4 at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani. India will be playing a vital FC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Group C match against Hong Kong on June 10 and ahead of that, playing against Thailand holds importance as the Manolo Marquez side desperately needs game time in their bag. Recently, they played a couple of friendlies against West Indies and a local side in Kolkata, where they failed to impress, despite a win.

The Blue Tigers were in need of some confidence, and hence, the team management planned those friendlies. However, their performance wasn’t any good and that’s a concern - not just for the Thailand game but Hong Kong. Notably, they have defeated Thailand 4-1 in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup with Sunil Chhetri scoring a brace, and the legend will play this time around as well, but he is six years older now.

Chhetri finished the season well with Bengaluru FC and the likes of Vishal Kaith, Subhasish Bose have been sensational for Mohun Bagan, but their international performance hasn’t been good enough. Nevertheless, the team will heavily depend on them, and on Ashique Kuruniyan and Udanta Singh.

Thailand vs India Broadcast details

When is Thailand vs India match?

Thailand vs India will be played on Wednesday, June 4.

At what time does the Thailand vs India match begin?

The Thailand vs India match will begin at 6:00 PM IST.

Where is the Thailand vs India match being played?

The Thailand vs India football match will be played at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani.

Where can you watch the Thailand vs India match on TV in India?

The match between Thailand vs India will not be broadcast live in India.

Where can you watch the Thailand vs India match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Thailand vs India football match online on Fancode

India football squad vs Thailand friendly

Hrithik Tiwari (GK), Vishal Kaith (GK), Gurmeet Singh (GK), Amrinder Singh (GK), Naorem Roshan Singh, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Anwar Ali, Boris Singh Thangjam, Sandesh Jhingan, Asish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Mehtab Singh, Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Udanta Singh Kumam, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Brandon Fernandes, Nikhil Prabhu, Sunil Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Manvir Singh, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Lallianzuala Chhangte