India vs Ireland 1st T20I: From Pitch reports to records, all you need to know about The Village, Malahide

Team India will be up against Ireland in the T20I series opener at The Village in Malahide on Friday, August 18. For India, the biggest news is Jasprit Bumrah's return and the speedster will be seen leading the troops on the field. The visitors have picked a bunch of youngsters in their side for the series and, likely, some of the players who have already made a name for themselves in India's domestic circuit, including the Indian Premier League will get an opportunity in the series.

For Ireland, it is a chance to test themselves against one of the best outfits and surprise them in their backyard. Ireland would love to improve their record against the Men in Blue as they haven't managed to win a single game against them in the shortest format.

Ireland vs India 1st T20I Pitch Report

The first fixture of the three-match T20I series between the two countries will be played at The Village in Malahide on Friday, August 18 and the remaining two will also be played out at the same venue.

The Village, Malahide Numbers Game

Total T20I Matches - 21

Matches won batting first - 8

Matches won bowling first - 13

The wicket at The Village is considered pacer-friendly as the quicks have claimed 132 wickets in the T20Is that have been played at the venue, while spinners have snared 59 wickets to their credit. Hence, it won't be surprising if both teams head into the contest with a pace-heavy look.

Ireland Squad:

Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Craig Young, Josh Little, Ben White, Theo van Woerkom, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair

India Squad:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan

