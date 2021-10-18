India vs England T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: Virat Kohli and Co face England in warm-up match

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India vs England T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score: Check live updates from IND vs ENG warm-up match on indiatvnews.com.

India vs England T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score: Live Updates from Dubai

India would look to fine-tune their preparation for the 2021 men's T20 World Cup as they take on England in their first warm-up match in Dubai. India will square off against England and then play Australia before the high-octane opening clash with Pakistan on October 24.

England too will look to decide on their best combinations in batting and bowling during the warm-up matches. The form of skipper Eoin Morgan, who had a very woeful IPL 2021 with the bat, will be of major concern for the think tank. [India vs England Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch IND vs ENG Warm-Up Match Online]

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup: All-rounder Hardik Pandya's form and few batting slots will be foremost on captain Virat Kohli's mind as India look to make the most of two T20 World Cup warm-up matches starting with a game against England on Monday.

With all the Indian players coming straight from the recently-concluded IPL, match practice isn't a problem for Kohli and his men but getting the perfect combination on the park before the high-profile opening game against Pakistan on October 24 is a priority.

Against England and Wednesday's game versus Australia, the Indian team management would look to give the players who are still not automatic choices in the playing XI, more overs to bat or bowl to get a better idea about their current form. Vice-captain Rohit Sharma is a certainty at the top but it would be a tough choice between Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul as his opening partner. [FULL PREVIEW]