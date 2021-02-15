'Thoda sa aage, Milkha Singh bhaage!': Watch hilarious compilation of Rishabh Pant's stump-mic chatter

Image Source : BCCI.TV Rishabh Pant entertained the fans with his hilarious comments behind the stumps on Day 2 of the second Test.

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant continued to entertain the fans from behind-the-stumps on Day 2 of the second Test against England in Chennai.

Pant's 'commentary' from behind the stumps garnered attention from the fans during India's tour of Australia in December. Among his many antics included randomly singing a song, or making a funny comment to lighten up the faces during a difficult phase of play.

As India dominated England early on in the latter's batting innings, Pant played his role of part-wicketkeeper, part-chatterbox and part-cheerleader to best effect.

A Twitter user made a compilation of Pant's comments while Dan Lawrence took the strike during the first session of Day 2.

The stump-mic also caught Indian captain Virat Kohli passing words of encouragement to his spinners.

After Lawrence gets beaten by a delivery from Axar Patel, Pant could be heart saying, "Angle bahut tagda hai tera, khelna hi padega! (Your angle is brilliant, he has no option but to play)."

On another occasion, when Lawrence had played on the backfoot on multiple deliveries, Pant told Axar, "Pehle hi peeche khada hai, muh pe bhi daal sakta hai isko! (He's already standing behind, you can bowl at his face too)."

Other gems from Pant throughout the day included, "Ollie Pope ko Lollipop do," "Ball ghoomega toh ye jhoomega (When ball turns, he will struggle), and "Thoda sa aage, Milkha Singh bhaage."

Earlier, India ended the Day 2 on 54/1, taking a lead of 249 runs in the 2nd innings. England were bowled out on 134 after India put on 329 runs on the board in the first innings of the game.