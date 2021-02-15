IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3: Watch Ashwin receives thunderous applause from fans on half-century in Chennai

Image Source : BCCI.TV Ravichandran Ashwin brought up his first fifty-plus score since 2017 in Tests as he reached his 12th half-century against England in Chennai.

Ravichandran Ashwin brought his first half-century in Test cricket since 2017 during the second Test against England in Chennai. Ashwin played a crucial knock alongside Indian captain Virat Kohli as the duo steered India out of trouble during Day 3 of the game.

Coincidentally, Ashwin brought his fifty in front of his home crowd in Chennai, and received marvellous applause from the fans as he reached the mark with a four on the off-side.

The Indian spinner has been handy with the bat throughout his career, and during the tour of Australia, he played a key knock on the final day of the third Test in Sydney to help India draw the game.

He, along with Hanuma Vihari, played throughout the final session of the day despite facing body-blows throughout the game to deny the hosts a victory.

Earlier in the second Test against England, Ashwin also took his 29th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. With the bat, he partnered Kohli after the Indian captain was left stranded at one end with a series of dismissals on the other.

Kohli also reached his 25th half-century, as the duo had added 88 runs on the board by the time of writing this copy.