Live Score India vs England 2nd Test Day 2: Live Updates from Chennai

Hello and welcome the live coverage of India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 on indiatvnews.com. Rohit Sharma was the star of the opening day of the second Test, as he scored an impressive century (161) to steer the hosts out of trouble, after the remaining top-order failed to step up. Ajinkya Rahane , too, made a key contribution with his 65, as India ended Day 1 on 300/6. Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 33, while debutant Axar Patel had joined him at the crease in the final few minutes of the day's play. The England spinners continued to trouble the batsmen on a spin-friendly wicket, with Moeen Ali and Jack Leach taking two wickets each, and Joe Root ending the day with 1/15. Here, you can follow ball-by-ball updates and Live Score India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 on indiatvnews.com.

Day 1 Report: Rohit Sharma oozed class with an aesthetically pleasing 161 on a challenging track, helping India seize the initiative with a solid opening day score of 300 for 6 against England in the second cricket Test here on Saturday. Ajinkya Rahane looked equally attractive during his knock of 67 off 149 balls and the two Mumbaikars added 162 runs for the fourth wicket, making it worth the effort for the 15,000 who flocked the Chepauk as Indian cricket welcomed its fans back in the stadium amid the COVID-19 pandemic. FULL REPORT