Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 2nd Test Day 2: Watch IND vs ENG Chennai Test Live Online on Hotstar

On a tricky Chennai track, it was Rohit Sharma who led by example, with a sweeping statement, to score his seventh Test hundred, en route to a 161-run knock while being ably assisted by Ajinky Rahane who notched up his half-century as the pair added 162-run stand for the fourth-wicket. India lost Shubman Gill in the second over after opting to bat first before the spinners struck in quick succession to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli . Rishabh Pant and debutant Axar Patel will resume day 2 as India will begin proceedings from 300 for 6 and look to pile on England's agony.

At what time does India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 start?

India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 will start at 09:30 AM.

When is India vs England 2nd Test Day 2?

India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 will take place on February 14. (Sunday)

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs England 2nd Test Day 2?

You can watch India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar and JIO TV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 2nd Test Day 2?

You can watch India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 on Star Sports Network.

What are the squads for India vs England 2nd Test?

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishab Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Shardul Thakur.

England: Joe Root (captain), Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone.

