Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020: Australia win toss, opt to bat in Sydney

Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 on indiatvnews.com. The team India makes a return to international cricket after a gap for more than eight months and will eye a strong start in the first of the three-match ODI series against Australia, who have already made a limited-overs tour to England after the COVID-19 break in August. The Indian players arrive in Australia after a two-month long 2020 Indian Premier League, but the side faced a setback ahead of the tour as its one of the key batsmen, Rohit Sharma remained unavailable for the limited-overs series as he continues his recovery from injury. Here, you can follow ball-by-ball updates from the first ODI India vs Australia Live Cricket Score on indiatvnews.com.

9:10 IST: The national anthems are done! Time for action to begin. For the first time since March 4, 2020, Team India will be back on a cricket field.

9:03 IST: Team India joined Australian players in a pre-match "Barefoot Circle" ahead of first ODI. Learn the significance of it here.

Learn more about the significance of the barefoot circle here: https://t.co/YJmJJSI8AH — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) November 27, 2020

8:52 IST: Virat Kohli: It's important to start well as a team, we need to start strongly and set the momentum for the matches ahead. The preparations have been nice, we got some valuable time (on account of the quarantine). Mayank Agarwal will open - Manish Pandey, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Natarajan and Sanju Samson are the five players missing out.

8:50 IST: Aaron Finch: We will bat first. Great to have cricket back in Australia, to play in front of crowds will be nice. The wicket looks good, hopefully, we can put runs on the board and defend. Steve Smith is back, he replaces Mitchell Marsh.

8:46 IST: PLAYING XIs

Australia XI: A Finch, D Warner, S Smith, M Stoinis, M Labuschagne, G Maxwell, A Carey, P Cummins, M Starc, A Zampa, J Hazlewood

India XI: S Dhawan, M Agarwal, V Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul, H Pandya, R Jadeja, M Shami, Y Chahal, N Saini, J Bumrah

8:42 IST: TOSS UPDATE! AUS vs IND, 1st ODI: Australia win toss, opt to bat against India in Sydney

Update: Australia have won the toss in the first ODI and have opted to bat first. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/YbYFN34zMu — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2020

8:35 IST: We're only five minutes away from the toss! In the meantime, the Australia and India players took part in a Barefoot Circle to respectfully acknowledge our First Nations people.

Australia and India take part in a Barefoot Circle to respectfully acknowledge our First Nations people, the traditional owners of the land, and pay their respects to the country #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/SVmgU6JeDD — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 27, 2020

8:05 IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020! For the first time since March 4, Team India will be seen on the cricket field as it makes a return to the international cricket after the COVID-19 break.

Brief Preview: A new world and a different shade of retro blue awaits a circumspect Indian cricket team which re-enters the international arena without a white-ball colossus in Rohit Sharma, facing the might of a menacing Australia in the first ODI here on Friday. The absence of an injured Rohit Sharma will certainly leave a gaping hole at the top of the order, something that skipper Virat Kohli wouldn't have fancied at the onset of a gruelling two-month tour. [FULL PREVIEW]