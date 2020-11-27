Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India in Australia: Team India joins Australia players in pre-match 'Barefoot Circle' ahead of first ODI

The Team India players will return to international cricket for the first time in over eight months when they take on Australia in the first of the three-match series later today.

Ahead of the toss in the first ODI, the players from both the sides came together in a pre-match Barefoot Circle to "respectfully acknowledge the traditional owners of the land, connect to each other as opponents and pay respect to the country."

The Cricket Australia took to Twitter to share pictures.

Our Aussie men were joined by India in a pre-match Barefoot Circle to respectfully acknowledge the traditional owners of the land, connect to each other as opponents and pay respect to the country! 🖤💛❤️ #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/UMhDGVEkCm — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) November 27, 2020

According to a statement from Cricket Australia, this is done barefoot "äs a way to connect to country, but also a moment to reflect that we are all common ground, we are all human beings and we need to stand strong with each other, for each other."

Earlier, Australia won the toss and opted to bat against India in the first ODI in Sydney. Indian captain Virat Kohli put an end to speculations surrounding the opening combination for the side, confirming that Mayank Agarwal will open the innings alongside Shikhar Dhawan, with KL Rahul coming to bat at number five.

The match will also mark India's beginning in the ODI Super League.