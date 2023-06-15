India set to receive boost as Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah likely to feature from THIS event

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah

The Indian Cricket Team will be having fingers crossed on a key duo of Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah, both of whom are recovering from injuries. The duo has been out of action for a while and has missed out on key tournaments. While Bumrah was out from T20 World Cup, Border Gavaskar Trophy, and WTC Final; Iyer missed the final BGT Test and the WTC Final against Australia.

Notably, the Indian team is set to receive a boost as key Indian players Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer are likely to feature in the tournament. According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, both players are at the National Cricket Academy for recovery. The medical staff of NCA is optimistic about the duo making a comeback into cricket in the Asia Cup 2023.

Both Iyer and Bumrah have missed India's recent games, with the latter missing out on action since September last year. Iyer had suffered a disc issue in his lower back and had to miss the final Test of the Border Gavaskar series. Bumrah on the other hand suffered an injury last year around August and is out of action since the T20 series against Australia in September. Both players have undergone back surgeries and are completing their rehab.

The Indian team missed these players and more so Bumrah in the recent games and also the T20 World Cup 2022. They were without their spearhead in the recently completed World Test Championship final, which Australia won by a massive margin of 209 runs.

The Asian Cricket Council on Thursday announced dates and venues for Asia Cup 2023. The tournament which is set to witness regional teams having a crack against each other will be played in hybrid mode, the body confirmed. The Asian tournament will kick off on August 31 and the final will be held on September 17.

Six teams will feature in the 50-over tournament and will have a shot to clinch the prestigious trophy in an ODI World Cup year.

"We are delighted to announce that the Asia Cup 2023 will be held from 31st August to 17th September 2023 and will see the elite teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, compete in a total of 13 exciting ODI matches," ACC wrote in a statement issued.

