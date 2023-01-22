Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ODI World Cup 2023: What could be India's Playing XI if Gill, Ishan, Suryakumar keep on preforming?

Team India have been in superb nick of form at the start of 2023 as they have already outclassed New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the ODI series. In the long term, the players and the selection committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be targeting another World Cup glory as they try to assemble a squad capable to go all the way. And with Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav firing on all cylinders, the management will have a good problem to face while they select an in-form side.

What could be India’s Probable Playing XI for World Cup?

According to the current form, the Indian team management could face a tough selection process for the Playing XI in the World Cup provided all are fit. KL Rahul’s return to the team and veteran stars Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja also to feature, in India’s Playing XI will be a big debatable point. Ishan, Gill and Suryakumar Yadav are all but set to be part of the roster but could yet sit out despite their impressive form.

Ishan Kishan scored a double hundred in an ODI match against Bangladesh in December 2022 and looked nailed on for a permanent place in the Playing XI. However, he was dropped in favour of Gill for the Sri Lanka series and the latter showed his class with the bat in that series. Gill scored a match-winning knock of 116 runs against Sri Lanka in Trivandrum and justified his selection in the team. He would then score 208 against New Zealand in the first ODI and cement his place in the team.

On the horizon, the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Siraj are also beckoning for a place in the team. Suryakumar Yadav scored a hundred against New Zealand in their backyard while was seen in exceptional form against Sri Lanka. Siraj has also grabbed his place in the team and made wonders by scalping for wickets against Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

Key returns could make matters interesting

The return of KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah could make matters interesting as they remain untouchable at present. While Rahul is set to tie the knot with Athiya Shetty, Jadeja and Bumrah will return from their long-term injury issues which could give a selection headache for the management. Shreyas Iyer is another player who has been a frequent feature in the team while Sanju Samson for the time being remains at arm’s length.

