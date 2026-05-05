India retain No.1 spot in annual T20I rankings after World Cup win

New Delhi:

India have retained their World No.1 spot in the ICC T20I rankings as per the annual update from the International Cricket Council on Tuesday, May 5. The reigning T20 World Champions lead the pack at 275 points, well above the second-placed England, who have 262 points; although India's lead has been trimmed by one point.

Australia are third on 258 points, breathing down England's neck, while New Zealand (247) are fourth. The top seven remain unchanged, South Africa (244), Pakistan (240) and the West Indies (233) occupying the other spots.

Sri Lanka drop, Bangladesh rise

As per the annual updates, Sri Lanka have lost one place after losing six rating points. They go down to ninth as Bangladesh take the eighth spot with Afghanistan in 10th. The USA have gone past the Netherlands and Scotland to rank 13th with a two-place jump. Elsewhere in the top 20, Nepal have climbed to 17th place, surpassing the United Arab Emirates, while Oman have edged ahead of Canada to secure the 19th spot.

Among other notable shifts, Italy have added 11 points to rise from 26th to 23rd, and Spain’s 12-point boost has propelled them from 30th to 26th. Cyprus have also made progress, gaining 10 points to jump from 64th to 53rd, while Eswatini have moved up from 74th to 65th with a 10-point increase.

Australia remain World No.1 in WT20I rankings

The Women’s T20I Rankings remain unchanged at the top, with Australia leading the table on 287 points, followed by England on 275 and India in third with 264. New Zealand (253), South Africa (243) and the West Indies (238) hold positions four through six, while Sri Lanka stay seventh on 237 points, just one behind. Bangladesh, after gaining five points, now trail ninth-placed Ireland by a single point.

Further down the table, the USA have risen from 22nd to 20th, and Germany have jumped from 35th to 29th in the latest update, which includes 78 teams that have played at least eight T20Is over the past three years. Cambodia have dropped out of the rankings and must play four more matches to regain their status, while Peru are no longer ranked after going three years without playing a match.