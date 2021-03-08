India may send second-string squad for Asia Cup in June: Report

Image Source : AP India are defending champions of the Asia Cup.

With the clouds of uncertainty hovering over the Asia Cup in June due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event might be held in Sri Lanka in late June after India made it to the final of ICC World Test Championship, slated against New Zealand from June 18-22.

And keeping in mind the busy schedule of the Indian team this season, which includes five Test series against England in August, BCCI might send a second-string team to the Asia Cup, reported Times of India.

"There's no other choice. We can't risk the preparation for the series in England. And cricketers can't twice undergo quarantine. If the Asia Cup happens, India will have no option but to send a second-string squad," top sources confirmed as per a report in TOI.

The report further stated that Virat Kohli and Co. will travel to England in the first week of June soon after the completion of Indian Premier League on May 30. The squad will serve a 14-day quarantine upon arrival in England.

India is expected to camp at the Hilton hotel in Southampton as it is within the premises of the stadium Ageas Bowl.

The report further stated that England and Wales Cricket Board has probably booked the entire hotel from June 1 to 26 in order to create the bio-secure bubble for the marquee clash. The ICC has also reserved an extra day for the Test match keeping in mind the finicky weather in the region.