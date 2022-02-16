Wednesday, February 16, 2022
     
  5. IND vs WI: India beat West Indies by six wickets in first T20I

India restricted West Indies to 157 for seven and then overhauled the target with seven balls to spare, scoring 162 for 4 in 18.5 overs.

PTI Reported by: PTI
Kolkata Published on: February 16, 2022 23:15 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI

India take 1-0 lead after beating West Indies by six wickets in the 1st T20I at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

India defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first T20I here on Wednesday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

India restricted West Indies to 157 for seven and then overhauled the target with seven balls to spare, scoring 162 for 4 in 18.5 overs.

Skipper Rohit Sharma gave India a flying start with a 19-ball 40, while Ishan Kishan made 35 off 42.

Suryakumar Yadav (34 not out) and Ventakesh Iyer (24 not out) eventually took the team home.

Roston Chase (2/14) accounted for two wickets, while Sheldon Cottrell (1/35), Fabian Allen (1/10) picked up one wicket each.

Earlier, Nicholas Pooran, who had fetched a staggering 10.75 crore deal in the IPL mega auction, returned to form with a 43-ball 61 to anchor the innings.

Ravi Bishnoi had a dream debut taking two for 17 in his four overs. Harshal Patel (2/37) also snapped two wickets.

Brief Scores:

West Indies: 157 for 7 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 61; Ravi Bishnoi 2/17, Harshal Patel 2/37)

India: 162 for 4 in 18.5 overs (Rohit Sharma 40, Ishan Kishan 35, Suryakumar Yadav 34 not out; Roston Chase 2/14).

