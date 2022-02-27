IND vs SL: Rohit talks about potential changes in 3rd T20I

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma during a T20I match (File photo)

India skipper Rohit Sharma said the team will be looking to make some changes in the Playing XI for the third T20I against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Shreyas Iyer smashed a stylish fifty before Ravindra Jadeja slammed 45 in 18 balls to help India defeat Sri Lanka in the second T20I by seven wickets on Saturday.

"We'll sit down tomorrow, see what we can do (on any team changes), we have used 27 players so far, there could be more (laughs). When you win the series, there are guys who haven't had the opportunities. Some of the guys will have to play Tests, we'll have to look after everyone," said Rohit in a post-match presentation.

"It's the sign of the times we're in, it's fine to look after physically, but it's the mental thing that's important as well. At the end of the day, we need to keep winning and keep positive vibes going through in the team," he added.

With this win, India also sealed the two-match T20I series (2-0) with a game to go. The third T20I between both sides will be played on Sunday.

Chasing 184, India got off to a bad start as the side lost skipper Rohit Sharma in the first over. Dushmantha Chameera removed Rohit as the batter edged the ball onto the stumps.

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer stitched a 35-run stand but Lahiru Kumara removed the batter in the sixth over. Shreyas and Sanju Samson then carried the innings and accelerated at the right time to get close to the target.

Samson got out in the 13th over as Binura Fernando grabbed a one-handed catch to reduced India to 128/3. However, Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer (74) took India home with an easy win over Sri Lanka in the second T20I. Jadeja and Shreyas stitched an important 58-run stand in 25 balls.

- Reported by ANI