IND vs SL playing XIs: Sri Lanka opt to field, India make two changes for dead rubber Asia Cup clash IND vs SL playing XIs: India will bat first for the second game in the running in the ongoing Asia Cup as Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field. For this dead rubber clash, India have made two changes to their playing XI while Sri Lanka have also made one change.

Dubai:

IND vs SL Playing XIs: India and Sri Lanka have locked horns today in their final Super Four encounter of the ongoing Asia Cup. This is a dead rubber clash as the finalists have already been decided. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first, even as India have made two changes to their line-up, resting Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube. Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh return to the playing XI and will be looking to showcase their skills in this encounter.

"Just continue doing what we have been doing. We were actually looking to bat first. Good atmosphere, good game, and we are looking forward to it. It is part of the game (dropped catches). We have two changes - Bumrah and Dube are out, Arshdeep and Harshit come in," India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.

Sri Lanka not looking at this clash as dead rubber

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, despite being knocked out of the Asia Cup, are looking at this encounter as a crucial one and they have also made one change to their playing XI for this match. "We know that we can't qualify for the final but it is still an important game for us. It is a good pitch and we want to restrict them to 170-175. They have been doing really well especially our openers. We have one change - Janith Liyange comes in for Chamika Karunaratne," Charith Asalanka said at the toss.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (capt), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

