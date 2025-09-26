Suryakumar Yadav fined 30% for breaching ICC code of conduct in Asia Cup clash vs Pakistan India captain Suryakumar Yadav has been handed a 30% fine of his match fees after his comments following the win over Pakistan on September 14. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took the matter to ICC and after a conversation of the 35-year-old, he was imposed the fine.

Dubai:

India captain Suryakumar Yadav has been handed 30% of his match fee for his comments after the Pakistan game on September 14. After a thrashing win, the Mumbai batter stood in solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and lauded the Indian military for Operation Sindoor.

Following the incident, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) filed an official complaint against Suryakumar for his political comments. ICC recently reviewed it and spoke to Suryakumar on the same. Following the chat, a fine was imposed. The 35-year-old initially pleaded not guilty, but ICC match referee Richie Richardson wasn’t convinced. However, India have also filed an appeal on the verdict soon.

