Friday, October 28, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs SA, T20 World Cup: Weather Report - Will rain play spoilsport in India vs South Africa match?

IND vs SA, T20 World Cup: Weather Report - Will rain play spoilsport in India vs South Africa match?

India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: How will be the weather during match hours? Will rain disrupt the game? How will the points get distributed if match gets abandoned? Here are all details.

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: October 28, 2022 20:02 IST
India vs South Africa
Image Source : INDIA TV India vs South Africa

Team India will face South Africa in their third T20 World Cup match on Sunday. The game will be played at the Perth Stadium, Perth. 

Here's all you need to know about the weather forecast-

  • Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is negligible possibility of rain to interrupt the match. 

Also Read: What is Mankading? Know history, rules and other details

  • How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather at the venue is expected to be ideally humid throughout the match and is predicted to fluctuate around 40% during match hours. The temperature is predicted to be around 14 degrees at the beginning of the game and is expected to reduce to 11 degrees celsius towards the end.

  • What if it rains?

If it rains, the overs in the game will be reduced. However, a minimum of five overs has to be played.

  • Is there any reserved day for the match between India and South Africa?

No, there is no reserved day for the match on Sunday. The match will get abandoned if even five overs per side can't be played. Only semifinal matches and the final match have days reserved.

Related Stories
IND vs NED, T20 World Cup: Not too happy with my knock - Rohit Sharma

IND vs NED, T20 World Cup: Not too happy with my knock - Rohit Sharma

President of Zimbabwe trolls Pakistan after embarrassing loss at T20 World Cup 2022

President of Zimbabwe trolls Pakistan after embarrassing loss at T20 World Cup 2022

I will be promoted up the order in coming games: Axar Patel

I will be promoted up the order in coming games: Axar Patel

  • How will the points get distributed if match gets abandoned?

Both India and South Africa will get one point each in case if the match gets abandoned.

  • What are the full squads?

Team India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda

Team South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News
t20-world-cup-2022

Top News

Latest News