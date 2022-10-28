IND vs SA, T20 World Cup: Weather Report - Will rain play spoilsport in India vs South Africa match?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India vs South Africa

Team India will face South Africa in their third T20 World Cup match on Sunday. The game will be played at the Perth Stadium, Perth.

Here's all you need to know about the weather forecast-

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is negligible possibility of rain to interrupt the match.

Also Read: What is Mankading? Know history, rules and other details

How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather at the venue is expected to be ideally humid throughout the match and is predicted to fluctuate around 40% during match hours. The temperature is predicted to be around 14 degrees at the beginning of the game and is expected to reduce to 11 degrees celsius towards the end.​​

What if it rains?

If it rains, the overs in the game will be reduced. However, a minimum of five overs has to be played.

Is there any reserved day for the match between India and South Africa?

No, there is no reserved day for the match on Sunday. The match will get abandoned if even five overs per side can't be played. Only semifinal matches and the final match have days reserved.

How will the points get distributed if match gets abandoned?

Both India and South Africa will get one point each in case if the match gets abandoned.

What are the full squads?

Team India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda

Team South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen

Latest Cricket News