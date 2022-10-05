IND vs SA: Suryakumar Yadav makes massive comment about Dinesh Karthik | DETAILS INSIDE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Suryakumar Yadav on Dinesh Karthik

IND vs SA: Dinesh Karthik has been in red hot form and his resurgence as a T20I finisher has added more depth and prowess to the Indian batting. Karthik was at his best against South Africa in the third T20I that was played in Indore. The 37-year-old batsman has been around the Indian team for quite sometime, but his euphoric rise in recent times has left the cricketing fraternity in awe. The effect of Karthik has been such, that the Indian team management couldn't leave him out of India's T20 World Cup squad.

With Karthik breaking the door down, Rishabh Pant finds himself in a bit of turmoil now. On many occasions, Dinesh Karthik has ended up becoming India's first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman. Now Suryakumar Yadav too senses a threat to his spot, courtesy of Karthik and his gameplay. Mumbai Indians superstar Suryakumar Yadav himself has admitted to the fact that he feels intimidated by Karthik's recent form and feels that the Tamil Nadu batsman will end up claiming his spot too. World number 2 Suryakumar Yadav in a very witty manner expressed his thoughts about Karthik. Surya, after the third T20I also admitted to the fact that he should have batted a little longer with Dinesh Karthik and should have spent some time in the middle.

The Indian T20I team as of now is all set to fly to Australia for the much-awaited T20 World Cup. Riding high on the backs of two consecutive series wins against South Africa and Australia, the Indian contingency will feel positive about their World Cup campaign. To India's respite, their batting is looking extremely formidable with the likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Dinesh Karthik in it. Team India's main problem lies in the bowling department and they will want to improve in this area before they take the field against Pakistan on October 23, 2022, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

