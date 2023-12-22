Friday, December 22, 2023
     
Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh guide India to phenomenal win in 3rd ODI against South Africa, clinch series 2-1

India sealed the three-match series in the decider against South Africa in Paarl on Thursday, December 21 with a 78-run win in the third ODI. Sanju Samson starred with his maiden international century while Arshdeep Singh capped off the series with 10 wickets in three matches.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: December 22, 2023 0:52 IST
India beat South Africa by 78 runs in the three-match
Image Source : AP India beat South Africa by 78 runs in the three-match series decider in Paarl

Team India bounced back from a humiliating defeat in Gqeberha to win the three-match ODI series against South Africa in Paarl in the decider on Thursday, December 21. Sanju Samson led India's batting with a maiden ODI century, supported ably by Tilak Varma with a half-century and then the bowlers wrapped it up nicely as 296 eventually got too much to chase for the Proteas. The Indian team won the third match by 78 runs and hence the series 2-1 as KL Rahul became only the second captain after Virat Kohli to win an ODI series in South Africa for his country.

More to follow...

