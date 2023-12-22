Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh guide India to phenomenal win in 3rd ODI against South Africa, clinch series 2-1

Follow us on Image Source : AP India beat South Africa by 78 runs in the three-match series decider in Paarl

Team India bounced back from a humiliating defeat in Gqeberha to win the three-match ODI series against South Africa in Paarl in the decider on Thursday, December 21. Sanju Samson led India's batting with a maiden ODI century, supported ably by Tilak Varma with a half-century and then the bowlers wrapped it up nicely as 296 eventually got too much to chase for the Proteas. The Indian team won the third match by 78 runs and hence the series 2-1 as KL Rahul became only the second captain after Virat Kohli to win an ODI series in South Africa for his country.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News