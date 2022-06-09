Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER India to face South Africa in 5-match T20I series

India vs South Africa Live streaming: Here's all you need to know about IND vs SA - Date, time, venue, squads, injury updates

Live Streaming Details

When does IND vs SA T20I series start?

Where are the matches between India and South Africa being played?

New Delhi - 9th June

Cuttack - 12th June

Visakhapatnam -14th June

Rajkot - 17th June

Bengaluru - 19th June

Where can I watch IND vs SA T20I series on TV?

India will play five-match T20I series against South Africa on home soil from 9th June to 19th June.

The matches will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi.

Where can I watch IND vs SA T20I series online?

The live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Are there any injury updates?

KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav have been ruled out of the entire series qwing to injuries.

When is match no.1 of IND vs SA series?

The first match is scheduled for 9th June, Thursday

When does match no.1 of IND vs SA series start?

The match starts at 7 PM IST

Where will the match no. 1 of IND vs SA series be played?

The first match is scheduled to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

What are the squads ?

India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen