IND vs SA 1st T20 Ticket: All you need to know about IND vs SA 1st T20I ticket sale

Highlights India and South Africa will face in the first T20I on Wednesday

India clinched the T20I series against Australia by 2-1

The two teams ended a five-match series at 2-2 in June

The tickets for the first T20I between India and South Africa are fast filling as both India and South Africa face off on Wednesday, September 28 in Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Ahead of the match, here are the details of how fans can get their tickets for the contest.

What are the prices of tickets for the 1st T20I?

The range of tickets for the first T20I varies from Rs 1200 to Rs 22000 with different varieties of classes. The fans can book the tickets online as well as offline and can go to the BCCI's official website and other parent companies. Physical tickets are made available in the premises of the stadium depending on the waiting list.

The stands at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram have different classes. The Indian team is expected to arrive in the Kerala capital on Monday. A full-capacity crowd is expected to be in for the first T20I.

India vs South Africa Squad

IND T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

SA ODI Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

South Africa Tour of India Schedule (T20I)

September 28, 1st T20I – Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, 7.30 pm IST

October 2, 2nd T20I – Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, 7.30 pm IST

October 4, 3rd T20I – Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 7.30 pm IST

October 6, 1st ODI – Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 1.30 pm IST

South Africa Tour of India Schedule (ODI)

October 6, 1st ODI – Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 1.30 pm IST

October 9, 2nd ODI – JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 1.30 pm IST

October 11, 3rd ODI – Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 1.30 pm IST

