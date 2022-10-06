IND vs SA, 1st ODI: Powered by Miller-Klaasen partnership, South Africa win by 9 runs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India vs South Africa

In the rain-hit 1st ODI of the three-match ODI series played in Lucknow on Thursday, South Africa defeated India by 9 runs. India won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Sent into bat, South Africa made a relatively slow start in the rain-truncated 40-overs-a-side game, reaching 41 for no loss after 10 overs. However, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen hit stroke-full half-centuries to guide South Africa to a descent total of 249/4. Miller played sensibly and dispatched the loose balls to the boundary to record his 18th half-century off 50 balls with the help of four boundaries and one hit over the fence. Klaasen soon followed suit and registered his fourth ODI fifty in 52 balls.

To add to that, India dropped as many as four catches, displaying a poor standard of outfield fielding.

When it comes to India's innings, Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson managed to put in runs after the opening batting line-up collapsed. Both players smashed half-centuries each but failed to guide India to victory.

