IND vs PAK: WATCH I Rohit Sharma erupts in joy; lifts Virat Kohli after win for the ages

T20 World Cup 2022: The Indian cricket team defeated Pakistan in one of the most mind-blowing matches in the history of Cricket. Led by former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, the men in blue snatched the victory from the jaws of defeat against Babar Azam's troops in a thrilling match. Kohli masterminded the chase while Hardik Pandya's contribution supported the former. In the end, the match came down to the wire and displayed out to be one of the best that these two nations have ever played.

Just when Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli completed the winning run, the whole of the Indian team erupted in joy. The Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was quick to show his emotions onto the ground as he lifted Virat Kohli up in his arms to twirl him around.

Watch the video here:

After the match, Virat Kohli was hugged and appreciated by all his team mates as well. ICC shared the video titling it as, "Everybody is a Virat Kohli fan."

The Indian team was in a big hole when they were four down 6.1 overs with just 31 on board. With not much batting to come and the run rate getting bigger, it seemed all over. But Virat Kohli's knock, partnered by Hardik Pandya's contribution, took India out of the hole to snatch the victory out of nowhere. In the end, India emerged victorious by 4 wickets. The Indian cricket team is currently in the top spot in the points table of Group 2. Rohit Sharma's men will next face the Netherlands on October 27.

India's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan's Playing XI:

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

